England come up against ambidextrous spinner Kamindu Mendis in Sri Lanka

England came up against ambidextrous spinner Kamindu Mendis in Sri Lanka, with the 20-year-old bowling left and right-handed.

Mendis bowled five right-arm off-breaks to the left-handed Eoin Morgan before switching to left-arm spin against the right-handed Joe Root in the 14th over of England's ODI warm-up against a Sri Lanka Board XI.

The youngster - whose unique skills first came to prominence in the Under-19 World Cup when one YouTube clip garnered in excess of 430,000 views - continued to alternate throughout the innings.

And left-arm spin to Joe Root!

Mendis is yet to make his full international debut and has not been included in Sri Lanka's squad for the ODI series against England, which starts in Dambulla on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Indian bowler Akshay Karnewar has a similar ability to Mendis, something he displayed in a warm-up match against Australia in Chennai last year.

Another Sri Lankan, Hashan Tillakaratne, switched from his preferred right hand to his less-favoured left in a victory over Kenya during the 1996 World Cup, while former England and Essex batsman Graham Gooch was also known to bowl with both hands on rare occasions.