Shane Warne worried about Test cricket future

Shane Warne admits he is "worried" about the future of Test cricket and has called for Duke balls to be used worldwide.

Majority of countries use Kookaburra balls, manufactured in Australia, during international Test cricket matches. Meanwhile, they use SG balls in India.

The former Australian leg-spin bowler believes the use of the English-manufactured Duke ball led to a great Test series between England and India during the summer and has suggested it be introduced worldwide

"I am worried about the future of Test cricket," Warne told Sky News.

"It's the best form of the game in my opinion. Have a look at this summer what happened between India and England - it was a fantastic series to watch.

"I think the ball dominated the match, created great Test cricket and fun Test cricket. It was also captivating Test cricket.

"If we could use that Duke ball all over the world it would be fantastic because it always seems to do something when the wickets are flat, so hopefully the governing body will have a look at that."

Warne also said the punishment handed to Australian cricketers Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft for ball-tampering are excessive.

"I was very disappointed and I think like everybody else I was embarrassed by the Australian cricket team," he added.

"How does it get to the point that we are taking sandpaper on to the ground and we are going to sandpaper the ball.

"But having said that I think the penalties were too harsh. I think 12 months and around 10m dollars or around that mark is a very big price to pay."