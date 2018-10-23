England captain Eoin Morgan says resting himself from final ODI against Sri Lanka best for the team

England skipper Eoin Morgan says dropping himself for the dead-rubber fifth ODI against Sri Lanka was the best thing for his team as they plan for the 2019 World Cup.

England were thumped by 219 runs on DLS in Colombo - their heaviest defeat in the format - with Jos Buttler standing in as captain and Mark Wood, Sam Curran and Liam Plunkett handed their first action of the series.

Morgan, who averaged 195 and scored two half-centuries across the first four matches as England earned a 3-0 lead, says is it vital that other players are handed game time as his side look to land their maiden global 50-over title on home soil next summer.

"Individual form doesn't come [into it] when you are planning for a World Cup," said the 32-year-old after England's crushing loss.

"What was best for the team was that younger guys got the experience under their belt, as well as guys who haven't played before on this tour.

"It's important for our progress as a squad so when it comes down to selecting the 15 for the World Cup, we have no doubt what they're bringing.

"[We need to know] the skill level, what their weaknesses are and how we can improve those weaknesses between now and the World Cup."

Morgan acted as substitute fielder in the final game in Colombo

On England's raft of changes, head coach Trevor Bayliss added: "Getting closer to the World Cup, we have one or two spots in the pace-bowling area that we have to nail down.

"We knew it wasn't quite the right or our strongest structure in this game - we were a batter short - but it gave us an opportunity to look at some of the pace bowlers.

"It's one thing giving guys an opportunity - but they have got to take it. Somewhere along the line someone will stand up and do something good and that might be what gets that player into a World Cup squad."

Sri Lanka racked up 366-6, their highest ODI total against England, with their top four all passing fifty - Niroshan Dickwella hit 95, Dinesh Chandimal 80, Kusal Mendis 56 and Sadeera Samarawickrama 54.

England's fielding was slipshod - Chandimal dropped on six by Tom Curran - while their batting then crumbled, with Ben Stokes (67) the only player to pass fifty as they limped to 132-9 from 26.1 overs before the rain.

Morgan says England - who will remain in Colombo for Saturday's one-off T20 international against Sri Lanka - were not complacent and that they will bounce back from a rare ODI thrashing.

"We have stressed as a squad that there is no let-up all," added the skipper.

"We were outplayed by Sri Lanka. I think they took advantage of a very poor day on our part - it is very disappointing to end the series on this note.

"Today, we simply weren't good enough but we will use it as a platform - I think we are in a good position, having won the previous three games and within a healthy changing room, to learn as much as we can from today."

