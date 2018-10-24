ICC Women's World Twenty20 on Sky Sports Cricket: How to watch every ball and follow every over

1:06 The stars of women's cricket will go head to head in the ICC World T20 in November, with every game live on Sky Sports! The stars of women's cricket will go head to head in the ICC World T20 in November, with every game live on Sky Sports!

England will begin their bid for ICC Women's World Twenty20 glory against hosts and defending champions Windies - and you can watch every ball live on Sky Sports!

Heather Knight's side, the reigning 50-over World Cup champions, will also play South Africa, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Group A of a tournament they won in 2009.

Meanwhile, three-time champions Australia - beaten by Windies in the 2016 final in Kolkata - will face India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Ireland.

Do not miss a ball on Sky Sports Cricket and across our digital platforms as we bring you comprehensive live action of the tournament.

WATCH LIVE

Check out our live coverage on Sky Sports Cricket with our schedule below. Click here for Sky Sports' cricket listings in full.

Friday November 9: New Zealand v India, 3pm

Friday November 9: Australia v Pakistan, 8pm

Friday November 9: Windies v Bangladesh, midnight

Saturday November 10: England v Sri Lanka, 8pm - plus highlights

Sunday November 11: India v Pakistan, 3pm

Sunday November 11: Australia v Ireland, 8pm

Monday November 12: England v Bangladesh, 8pm - plus highlights

Monday November 12: Sri Lanka v South Africa, midnight

Tuesday November 13: Pakistan v Ireland, 8pm

Tuesday November 13: Australia v New Zealand, midnight

Wednesday November 14: Sri Lanka v Bangladesh, 8pm

Wednesday November 14: Windies v South Africa, midnight

Thursday November 15: India v Ireland, 3pm

Thursday November 15: New Zealand v Pakistan, 8pm

Friday November 16: England v South Africa, 8pm - plus highlights

Friday November 16: Windies v Sri Lanka, midnight

Saturday November 17: India v Australia, 3pm

Saturday November 17: New Zealand v Ireland, 8pm

Sunday November 18: Windies v England, 8pm - plus highlights

Sunday November 18: South Africa v Bangladesh, midnight

Thursday November 22: first semi-final, 8pm - plus highlights

Thursday November 22: second semi-final, midnight - plus highlights

Saturday November 24: WWT20 Final, midnight - plus highlights

Sky Sports for iPhone / Android and skysports.com: Do not miss our live over-by-over blogs, plus match reports, pundit analysis, player reaction, interviews and podcasts

Live coverage on Sky Sports Cricket: Watch every ball live on channel 404 in the company of our punditry team.

Sky Go: Stay with the live action online, on iPhone, iPad or selected Android smartphones with the Sky Go app.

Highlights: After each England match - as well as the semi-finals and final - we'll bring you the very best of the action.

Now TV: Don't miss out on the drama - watch Sky Sports without a contract by buying a NowTV pass for a day, week or month. The choice is yours!

Twitter and Facebook: Follow @SkyCricket for score updates, build-up and reaction videos with our pundits, plus check out our Facebook Lives as we talk cricket and more!

Sky Q: The best of our video content showcased on our next generation box, which can record and store more than before and even save recordings to your devices to watch when you're out and about. Sky Q customers can also use the Sky Sports News app to get scorecards and video clips as well as catching up with highlights via the red button.