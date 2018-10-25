Muttiah Muralitharan explains how the Foundation of Goodness is changing lives in Sri Lanka

9:48 Sri Lanka great Muttiah Muralitharan tells Rob Key about the Foundation of Goodness Sri Lanka great Muttiah Muralitharan tells Rob Key about the Foundation of Goodness

Sri Lanka great Muttiah Muralitharan says the Foundation of Goodness continues to transform lives more than 14 years after the tragedy of the 2004 tsunami.

Muralitharan, 46, invited friend and Sky Sports Cricket pundit Rob Key to the heart of the charity - a community centre in Seenigama - to explain how the Foundation, established by Kushil Gunasekera in 2000, works and thrives.

Click on the video above to join Murali and Rob as they explore the campus and reflect on the harrowing disaster of 2004 - or check it out on our Facebook page.

The former spinner is one of a number of players past and present from around the globe to help raise funds for the Foundation, which works in over 200 villages across the country.

Seenigama - home to a Centre of Excellence supported by the MCC - was the finish line for Sir Ian Botham's Big Sri Lanka Walk in November 2013.

Sri Lanka vs England Live on

In the video, Murali also:

- Names who he believes to be the second-best batsman in Test cricket of all time after Sir Donald Bradman.

- Reflects on his many achievements and picks out the favourite moment of his entire career.

- Looks back on his arrival at in 1995 with Aravinda de Silva and re-tells some of his tales of playing club cricket in Leicester.

Coming your way very soon on Sky Sports Cricket - don't miss our spin bowling masterclass with Muttiah Muralitharan! To find out more about the Foundation of Goodness, click here.