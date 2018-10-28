Pakistan beat Australia in Dubai to seal T20 whitewash

Pakistan completed a 3-0 series whitewash against Australia

Babar Azam hit his second half-century of the series as Pakistan defeated Australia by 33 runs in Dubai to complete a 3-0 T20I whitewash.

SCORECARD

Babar shared an opening partnership of 93 with Sahibzada Farhan and, even though Pakistan then stumbled to 150-5, that total proved more than enough as they restricted the visitors to 117 on a slow wicket.

Leg-spinner Shadab Khan (3-19) was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers, while Australia did themselves few favours in the run chase, supplementing some poor shots with two careless run-outs.

Having successfully defended totals twice in the series, Pakistan opted to bat after winning the toss and looked set for a sizeable score when the openers raced past 50 inside the powerplay.

But Australian spinners Adam Zampa (1-25) and D'Arcy Short (0-27) stemmed the flow of boundaries and, when Farhan (39) and Babar (50) both fell in the space of three balls, the innings never really recovered.

Mohammad Hafeez, who survived an lbw decision on review, contributed 32 from 20 deliveries but, with two wickets falling in a single Mitchell Marsh over, the home side clawed their way to 150 from the final ball of the innings.

Ben McDermott trudges off after being run out for 21 in Australia's defeat to Pakistan

Australia promoted Alex Carey to open and he smashed 20 off just nine balls - but then top-edged Hafeez's first delivery to mid-on, just after the departure of skipper Aaron Finch (1).

Ben McDermott looked as if he might be the man to hold the innings together, blazing a quick 21 before he was easily run out attempting a suicidal single to Babar at cover.

That set the tone for Australia's downfall and, although Marsh (21) briefly threatened a comeback, Hasan Ali (2-14) mopped up the tail to seal a comfortable victory in the final over.