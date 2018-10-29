Rohit Sharma blazes century as India thrash Windies in Mumbai

Rohit Sharma top scored for India with 162

Opener Rohit Sharma smashed 162 as India took a 2-1 lead in their ODI series against the Windies with a crushing 224-run victory in Mumbai.

SCORECARD

Sharma led the way on a day when skipper Virat Kohli contributed only 16, scoring 24 boundaries in his 137-ball innings with fine support from Ambati Rayudu.

Rayudu, who struck 100 from 81 balls before he was eventually run out, helped Sharma put on 211 for the third wicket as the home side reached 377-5.

Sri Lanka vs England Live on

Kemar Roach took 2-74 as the Windies struggled to contain the hosts - and their reply was doomed from the off when they lost openers Chandrapaul Hemraj and Kieran Powell, as well as Shai Hope in the space of seven balls to slump to 20-3.

Only captain Jason Holder, with an unbeaten 54, offered any resistance as his side were skittled for 153 in just 36.2 overs, with Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav claiming three wickets apiece.

Beaten comprehensively in the first match, Windies had roared back into the series by forcing a tie and then beating the hosts, but they could not replicate that form at the Brabourne Stadium, hosting international cricket after a nine-year gap.

Khaleel Ahmed took 3-13 in India's ODI victory over the Windies at Mumbai

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit gave India a breezy start, adding 71 before Dhawan (38) pulled Keemo Paul to midwicket.

Having scored 140, 157 not out and 107 in the last three matches, Kohli was seeking a record-equalling fourth successive century but Roach dismissed him for 16.

Rohit made sure the India captain was not missed, the elegant right-hander bringing up his 21st ODI century in 98 balls before accelerating with a flurry of boundaries.

Windies captain Jason Holder's innings of 54 could not prevent a heavy defeat at the hands of India

The Mumbai player, whose 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014 remains the highest individual score in this format, was looking good for his fourth ODI double century when he tried to slash an Ashley Nurse delivery and top-edged to third man.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Hemraj cheaply when the Windies replied, but it was casual running that cost the visitors their next two wickets as they slid to 47-5 before Holder salvaged some level of respectability.

The teams move on to Thiruvananthapuram for the fifth and final one-dayer on Thursday.