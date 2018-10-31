England's Jos Buttler 'feared the worst' after hitting Sri Lankan fielder

1:35 Jos Buttler admitted he was immediately worried when he saw his shot hit Sri Lankan fielder Pathum Nissanka Jos Buttler admitted he was immediately worried when he saw his shot hit Sri Lankan fielder Pathum Nissanka

Jos Buttler admitted he "feared the worst" the moment he saw his shot hit Sri Lankan fielder Pathum Nissanka during England's Test warm-up in Colombo.

Buttler hit a powerful pull shot straight at the short-leg fielder, who crouched for cover but could not avoid a nasty blow on his helmet.

England's medical team were quickly on hand to offer assistance, helping place the 20-year-old in a head brace and onto a stretcher before an ambulance arrived to take him to hospital.

England's medical staff helped treat Nissanka on the pitch before he was stretchered off

"You always fear the worst, I think," said Buttler. "I hit it pretty hard and hit him flush so it was a big worry straight away.

"When he went down you are just hoping for the best. The doctors and physios ran out and gave great care straight away.

"You don't mean to cause injury but it is a real unfortunate accident. But we've got a great doctor and physio here and they did a good job.

"I just heard he is doing a lot better so that is great news."

Nissanka underwent an MRI scan which was clear but has been kept in hospital overnight for observation.

The match ended in a draw with Joe Root hitting a century as England made 365-7 from 90 overs in reply to their hosts' total of 392-9 declared.

Buttler, who was caught out after the ball ricocheted to leg-slip off Nissanka's helmet, accepted a certain competitive edge was missing after the incident but still offered good preparation for next week's first Test in Galle.

"Perhaps it took something [out of the game] but it is hard for someone to go in there so soon after something like that happens," he said.

"The guys still had some good time in the middle, whether short-leg is in there or not it is good to acclimatise."

