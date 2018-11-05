PODCAST: Tales of touring Sri Lanka with Mike Atherton, David Lloyd and Vic Marks

It may no longer be the Rob Key podcast but there is plenty of fun, reminiscing and entertaining stories in this week's Cricket Podcast with Ian Ward, Michael Atherton, David Lloyd and Vic Marks.

DOWNLOAD THE PODCAST HERE

Vic recounts the tales of his first tour to Sri Lanka in the 1980s under David Gower's leadership, while there are of course plenty of selection issues to iron out, with Jack Leach in focus, and a chat on the challenges new opening batsman Rory Burns faces.

Rory Burns in action during England's warm-up game against the Sri Lanka Board XI in Colombo

With the weather causing havoc during monsoon season in Sri Lanka, Vic believes Sir Ian Botham was the best 'wet weather captain' - in how quickly he could get matches called off!

Of course, there was some fun had at the expense of the Australians - after the pictures of Aussie's home dressing room showed a slogan labelled 'elite honesty', with the quartet saying respecting the game is all that is needed.

Sri Lanka vs England Live on

And, you could not round off a podcast without talking about the issues of jet lag! To enjoy all of this and plenty more DOWNLOAD THE PODCAST HERE.

We want your feedback about the podcast and what topics you would like them the team to cover in future episodes - so let us know on Twitter @SkyCricket or in the feedback form below (skysports.com only).

Watch the first Test between Sri Lanka and England, in Galle, live on Sky Sports Cricket (channel 404) from 4am on Tuesday.