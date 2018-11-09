PODCAST: Bob Willis and Alec Stewart debate England's selection dilemma in Sri Lanka

How can England top their historic win at Galle - and who should be in the next side?

Alec Stewart joined Bob Willis and Charles Colvile on the Cricket Debate to reflect on England's first overseas Test win in two years - and first at the ground and look ahead to the second match of the series, which begins in Kandy on Wednesday.

DOWNLOAD THE PODCAST HERE

There's plenty to reflect on after England romped to a 211-run success inside four days, including:

- Moeen Ali's rich return to form with the ball after the doldrums of last winter

- The impact of fellow spinner Jack Leach second Test and how he compares to Ashley Giles

- Whether Adil Rashid is still England's 'luxury spinner' even though England think very highly of him?

3:57 Highlights of day four of the first Test between Sri Lanka and England from Galle. Highlights of day four of the first Test between Sri Lanka and England from Galle.

- The pivotal role of Ben Stokes, highlighted by his post-lunch roughing up of Sri Lanka

- Rangana Herath's farewell to Test cricket and why his achievements make him one of Test cricket's outstanding spinners

- whether you need specialist opening batsmen in Sri Lanka and the West Indies - and whether Jonny Bairstow should open at Kandy

DOWNLOAD THE PODCAST HERE

We want your feedback about the podcast and what topics you would like them the team to cover in future episodes - so let us know on Twitter @SkyCricket or in the feedback form below (skysports.com only).

Watch day one of the second Test between Sri Lanka and England, in Kandy, live on Sky Sports Cricket (channel 404) from 4am on Wednesday.