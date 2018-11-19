Heather Knight expects England to rise to the occasion against India

England captain Heather Knight is confident her side can "handle the big occasion" when they face unbeaten India in the Women's World T20 semi-final.

Knight's team finished as runners-up in Group A after their four-wicket defeat to Windies in St Lucia, meaning they will take on India in Friday's semi-final, live on Sky Sports.

India won all four of their Group B matches to reach the last four ahead of Australia, who will meet the hosts in the first semi-final on Thursday.

"I didn't really mind who we played," Knight told Sky Sports. "But we've got a really good record against India and we know we can handle the big occasion.

Smriti Mandhana's 83 against Australia helped to ensure India qualified for the semi-finals with a 100 per cent record

"I think we lost the game (against Windies) with the bat. We lost a few too many easy dismissals and we just didn't have enough on the board.

"The character we showed was immense but there are a few things we need to sharpen up on before the semis."

England floundered to 50-6 before a partnership of 58 between Sophia Dunkley (35) and Anya Shrubsole (29) steered them to 115-8.

Knight was one of several England wickets to fall early on in their Group A defeat to Windies

Although Shrubsole (3-10) picked up two early wickets in the Windies reply, Deandra Dottin (46) and Shemaine Campbelle (45) ensured that the hosts triumphed with three balls to spare.

"After losing two quick wickets, I knew I had to stay in the game and hang around for the team," said Dottin.

"I knew which way the breeze was coming, so I tried to be smart and knock it around at one end and hit at the other."

Watch the ICC Women's World T20 semi-finals live on Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30pm on Thursday.