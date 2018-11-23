Nat Sciver hails England Women's clinical ICC World T20 win over India

1:49 Nat Sciver shared an unbroken stand of 92 with Amy Jones Nat Sciver shared an unbroken stand of 92 with Amy Jones

All-rounder Nat Sciver says the clinical manner of England Women's eight-wicket victory over India will stand the side in good stead for Sunday's ICC World Twenty20 final against Australia.

Sciver and Amy Jones both struck half-centuries in an unbroken 92-run stand as Heather Knight's side reached their victory target of 113 with 17 deliveries to spare, at North Sound.

Reflecting on the display, Sciver told Sky Sports Cricket that England's preparations against an Indian side that seemed intent on containing runs rather than take wickets had paid dividends.

"It's exactly what we've been practicing, for slow wickets, slow turn - and obviously, there's a lot of spin in the India team so we were happy to execute our plans today," she said.

"With the areas that India have bowled, that was basically what we've been practising - back foot, strong shots, high up the ground basically - so we were happy to have the field for that pretty much all of the game.

"They've been doing the same thing in their group games as well. I guess as the tournament goes on you see what other teams are doing but you have to be adaptable on the day, so we managed to combat that."

Sciver played her part in an outstanding fielding display, holding her nerve to catch India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur off the bowling of spinner Kirstie Gordon.

"I made an early call and then I thought Amy [Jones] was going to come and try to take it so I had to call again. Luckily we practiced last night!" she reflected.

"The spinners have all been doing really well. Linsey Smith when she's been playing - obviously her and Danni Hazell have been swapping around a little bit - but Kirstie Gordon, Sophie Ecclestone and the captain got a bowl today."

Gordon returned 2-20 in only her fourth international Twenty20 and admitted that she's living the dream.

Spinner Kirstie Gordon says helping England Women reach the ICC World T20 final so early in her career is 'unbelievable'.

"I'm loving being part of this team and loving the success we're having so far," she said. "It's a little bit mad to believe at the minute - I never thought I'd be picked for the World T20, never mind be about to play in a final so it's unbelievable."

Asked if Preet's wicket was the most important of her career to date, she said: "Probably - in that situation she's such a dangerous player and she's in such great form that it was a really key wicket to get at that stage.

"Every player on the pitch fielded their heart out today; I thought everybody fielded really well and it makes such a big difference on a day like that, to stop the ones turning into twos.

"She [Knight] is incredibly calm. It's so good for somebody like myself who is young and has got a lot of nerves out there; she's very calm and reassuring, and she knows what she's doing and it makes a massive difference."

