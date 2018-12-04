Pakistan opener Mohammad Hafeez to retire from Test cricket
By PA Sport
Last Updated: 04/12/18 2:44pm
Pakistan batsman Mohammad Hafeez has announced his retirement from Test cricket.
The ongoing third Test against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi, in which Hafeez made a first-innings duck, will be the 38-year-old opener's last as he focuses on limited-overs internationals.
He said: "Today I want to announce my retirement from the Test match format so that I can focus my energies on playing for Pakistan in the white-ball formats. I am looking to represent Pakistan in the ICC World Cup next year.
"I feel honoured that I represented the country in 55 Test matches including the opportunity of captaining the team, I feel satisfied that I performed to the best of my abilities in my 15-year-long Test career."
Hafeez averages 38.29 with the opportunity for one more innings to come in five-day cricket. His 3,638 runs include 10 centuries, 12 fifties and a best score of 224 against Bangladesh in 2015.
He also has 53 Test wickets to his name with his off-spin, which is most effective in Twenty20 cricket where he has 54 international wickets at an average of 22.70. He has 8,061 runs and 44 fifties across the white-ball formats, with 11 ODI hundreds.
PCB chairman Ehsan Mani said: "Hafeez gave some memorable and match-winning performances for Pakistan in the Test match format; he lent great balance to the XI with his bowling abilities. His contribution in Test cricket will be remembered for a long time."
