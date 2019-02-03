Windies vs England on Sky Sports: How to watch every Test and ODI

Joe Root's side failed to pass 200 in either innings in Antigua

England will be aiming to deny a Jason Holder-less Windies a series whitewash during the final Test in St Lucia, live on Sky Sports Cricket from Saturday.

Windies cantered into an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series in Antigua at the weekend, with their 10-wicket victory coming precisely a week after they had thumped England by 381 runs in the series opener

5:14 Watch the best of the action from day three of the second Test between Windies and England in Antigua. Watch the best of the action from day three of the second Test between Windies and England in Antigua.

But the Caribbean side will go searching for a sweep without regular skipper Holder, who has been suspended for the final game for his team's slow over rate in their triumph at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

England have just two more Tests before the Ashes - this fixture and then a four-day game with Ireland at Lord's in July - so are in dire need of a strong performance in Gros Islet. See if they get one live on Sky Sports Cricket...

Check out our live coverage on Sky Sports Cricket with our schedule below.

1st Test - WINDIES won by 381 runs

2nd Test - WINDIES won 10 wickets

3rd Test - Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia - Saturday, February 9-Wednesday, February 13

1st ODI - Kensington Oval, Barbados: Wednesday, 20 February

2nd ODI - Kensington Oval, Barbados: Friday, 22 February

3rd ODI - National Cricket Stadium, Grenada: Monday, February 25

4th ODI - National Cricket Stadium, Grenada: Wednesday, February 27

5th ODI - Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia: Sat, March 2

1st T20 - Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia: Tue, March 5

2nd T20 - Warner Park, St Kitts: Friday, March 8

3rd T20 - Warner Park, St Kitts: Sunday, March 10

