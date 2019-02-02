PODCAST: Bob Willis and Ebony Rainford-Brent analyse England's batting failings after series defeat to Windies

England lost inside three days in Antigua to succumb to a series defeat to Windies.

So why can't Joe Root's side bat? Ebony Rainford-Brent joins Bob Willis and Charles Colvile to reflect on a woeful display from England in the Caribbean.

Bob and Ebony analyse where England's tour has gone wrong, plus…

- the reasons behind England's "spineless" batting performance and how the tourists can start turning things around in St Lucia

- why Windies have outplayed their opponents, and the key roles played by Jason Holder, Darren Bravo and Kemar Roach in particular

- how England's problems can be traced back to fundamental flaws in the county game and what can be done to improve them

- why Bob would now give Ollie Pope a run in the England side and why the selectors need a re-think on the make-up and balance of England's side

