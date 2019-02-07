Riley Meredith concedes 17 runs off one ball but Hurricanes beat Renegades in BBL

Hobart Hurricanes secured a home semi-final in the Big Bash with a 16-run win over Melbourne Renegades despite seamer Riley Meredith conceding 17 runs off one ball!

Hobart made 183-6 batting first, with opener Matthew Wade top-scoring with 58 while Ben McDermott hit an unbeaten 39.

But Melbourne's chase got off to a flying start as Meredith conceded a total of 23 runs off the first over of the reply.

Only one run came off his first three deliveries, but then he overstepped on his fourth and went on to concede five wides, five no-balls, five more no-balls and a single before completing the over with another single and four leg-byes, his final analysis being 1-0-19-0.

Hurricanes got back on track thanks to Jofra Archer (2-19), who dismissed Marcus Harris when the Renegades batsman struck a length ball straight to D'Arcy Short at point.

Archer's second wicket came in the 19th over when he dismissed Mackenzie Harvey for 15 as the chasing Renegades were restricted to 167. Meredith finished with 1-43 off three overs, having picked up the wicket of Dan Christian for 15.

Limited-overs England international Gurney had taken 2-40 during Hobart's innings, dismissing Simon Milenko and former Australian international George Bailey.