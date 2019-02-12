Joe Root suggests Shannon Gabriel 'might regret' comments in third England vs Windies Test

England captain Joe Root suggested Windies bowler Shannon Gabriel said something he "might regret" during an on-field exchange in the third Test.

Root appeared to tell Gabriel "there's nothing wrong with being gay" while batting on day three in St Lucia, with the comments apparently picked up on television via the stump microphone.

Gabriel's part of the conversation did not seem to be audible but the ECB have confirmed that the Trinidadian paceman was spoken to by at least one of the on-field umpires, Kumar Dharmasena and Rod Tucker, about his language.

Root enjoyed a fine day at the crease, scoring a 16th Test century and finishing 111 not out as England built a lead of 448 runs - but after leaving the field was asked to explain the tussle with Gabriel.

I don’t know who said what to whom .. but boy do I applaud Joe Root’s reaction here . For me his twelve words as a role model will be in the end more important than a test hundred or possible victory. https://t.co/QMDHhO3VAC — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) February 12, 2019

Speaking in measured terms, he said: "It's Test cricket, he's an emotional guy trying to do everything he can to win a Test match.

"Sometimes people say things on the field that they might regret, but they should stay on the field.

"He's a good guy who plays hard cricket and is proud to be in the position he is. The battle was a good contest, he's had a wonderful series and he should be proud."

Gabriel and Root exchanged words on the field in St Lucia

Windies coach Richard Pybus was unaware of any potential controversy at close of play but told the BBC: "Nothing has been reported to me but if a comment was made we'll review it and if it was untoward we'll be addressing it."

