Shannon Gabriel banned for first four matches of Windies vs England ODI series

0:28 England captain Joe Root has suggested that bowler Shannon Gabriel might regret words used in an on-field exchange England captain Joe Root has suggested that bowler Shannon Gabriel might regret words used in an on-field exchange

Windies bowler Shannon Gabriel will miss the first four matches of the one-day series after accepting an ICC charge relating to a comment made to England's Joe Root.

Gabriel was charged by the ICC on Tuesday after he was warned by the on-field umpires in the third Test in St Lucia for comments made towards Root.

Shannon Gabriel was censured for comments made to England captain Joe Root

Root, in response, was heard by the Sky Sports microphones saying: "Don't use it as an insult. There's nothing wrong with being gay."

England's first ODI is in Bridgetown on Wednesday - and you can watch every match in the series live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Live One-Day International Cricket Live on

The charge is under article 2.13, which relates to the personal abuse of a player, player support personnel, umpire or match referee during an international match.

Gabriel has been fined 75 per cent of his match fee for the third Test in St Lucia and handed three demerit points, taking his total to eight.

0:24 Stonewall's Robbie de Santos says Joe Root's expression of support for the LGBT community will have a significant impact across the sporting world Stonewall's Robbie de Santos says Joe Root's expression of support for the LGBT community will have a significant impact across the sporting world

The 30-year-old was previously suspended for the second Test against Bangladesh in November, after deliberately bumping into batsman Imrul Kayes. He was also fined in April 2017 for his on-field behaviour against Pakistan.

Root, who has received widespread praise for his role in the incident, said on Tuesday evening: "The ICC have got to handle things - I am not in a position to comment."