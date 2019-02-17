Australia's Pat Cummins tops Test bowling rankings; Kusal Perera up 58 places in batting charts

Pat Cummins is the first Australian to top the ICC Test bowling rankings since Glenn McGrath in 2006

Pat Cummins has become the first Australian to top the ICC Test bowling rankings since Glenn McGrath in 2006 after dislodging South Africa seamer Kagiso Rabada.

Paceman Cummins has jumped up from second place after Rabada - who has also slipped behind James Anderson and down to third - managed only three wickets in South Africa's stunning defeat to Sri Lanka in Durban.

Kusal Perera's unbeaten 153 propelled Sri Lanka to a thrilling one-wicket win in the first Test, the left-hander putting on 78 with last man Vishwa Fernando as the tourists reached their target of 304 having been reduced 226-9 at Kingsmead on Saturday.

0:38 Kusal Perera hit the winning runs to secure an incredible one-wicket win for Sri Lanka over South Africa in the first Test Kusal Perera hit the winning runs to secure an incredible one-wicket win for Sri Lanka over South Africa in the first Test

Perera - who also top-scored in Sri Lanka's first innings with 51 - has risen 58 places in the batting rankings, moving up to a career-high 40th.

South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis is into the top 10 for the first time after scoring 90 in the Proteas' second innings - Du Plessis is level in 10th spot with Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne.

Du Plessis' compatriot Quinton de Kock, meanwhile, has leapt up four places to eighth following his two half-centuries in the Durban Test.

England's highest representative in the batting rankings is Joe Root, who is level with New Zealand's Henry Nicholls in fifth position.

