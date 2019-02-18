Former Pakistan batsman Nasir Jamshed denies cricket bribery

Nasir Jamshed has pleaded not guilty to charges of cricket bribery

Former Pakistan batsman Nasir Jamshed and two other men have pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiring to offer bribes to professional cricketers.

Jamshed - who has played two Tests, 48 ODIs and 18 T20Is for Pakistan - Yousef Anwar and Mohammed Ijaz were arrested last February as part of an investigation by the National Crime Agency into alleged spot-fixing in the Pakistan Super League.

Anwar and Ijaz are also accused of conspiring to bribe players taking part in the Bangladesh Premier League in late 2016.

The trio entered their not guilty pleas at Manchester Crown Court on Monday, with a trial, poised to last up to three weeks, due to take place at the same court on December 2.

Jamshed, of High Street, Walsall; Anwar, of Littlebrook Avenue, Slough; and Ijaz, of Chippingham Road, Sheffield, were all granted unconditional bail and told to attend a pre-trial review hearing on September 6.