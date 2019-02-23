Afghanistan smash record T20 score of 278 against Ireland

Afghanistan struck the highest T20I score of 278-3

Afghanistan smashed a record T20I score of 278-3 against Ireland as Hazratullah Zazai blasted 162 not out off 62 balls in India.

SCORECARD

Hazratullah smoked 11 fours and 16 sixes in his innings as he shared the highest stand for any wicket in a 20-over match with opening partner Usman Ghani (73 off 48 balls) as the pair put on 236 for the first wicket.

Mohammad Nabi then struck back-to-back sixes in the final over to take Afghanistan past Australia's previous record total of 263-3, against Sri Lanka in September 2016.

Windies vs England Live on

Hazratullah, who hit the most sixes in an individual T20I innings and joint third-highest individual T20I score, was dropped by George Dockrell at deep point on 72 and went on to complete his maiden century for Afghanistan off just 42 balls.

Just 16 balls later, the 20-year-old cruised to his 150 leaving his side needing three runs off the final over to surpass the Baggy Green's score.

Asghar Afghan's team had been 122-0 at the half way stage of their innings but Ireland's bowlers were unable to contain the batsmen - with seven of their eight bowlers finishing with economy rates of over 12.

Nabi chipped in with 17 off five balls before Hazratullah thumped the final ball for four to finish the innings with a flourish.