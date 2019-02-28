Danielle Hazell named Yorkshire Diamonds head coach

Former Yorkshire player Danielle Hazell has been named head coach

Former England captain and World Cup winner Danielle Hazell has been appointed as Head Coach of the Yorkshire Diamonds.

The recently-retired 30-year-old, a two-time Ashes winner, will begin her new role with immediate effect, assisting in the selection process of the 2019 Diamonds' squad.

"There has been a lot of change for me over the last few months but it's great to have a new challenge ahead. I'm very much looking forward to getting started," Hazell told the club's website.

"I've spent many years here at Yorkshire, but have been away at Lancashire for the last year or so, so it's nice to come back with a completely different challenge in mind. I'm very happy with my decision to retire from the sport, I'm comfortable with it and I'm very much looking forward to what comes next.

"I've been around the club for nearly 10 years, so I'm almost honorary Yorkshire. I've enjoyed my time here and Yorkshire is like my second home. It's time now to put some of the experience I've gained over the years into practice and hopefully we can have a good season.

"I know the girls pretty well and hopefully now I can bring some of my experience back from playing in the Kia Super League and international cricket over the last few years. I'm going to make sure the girls work really hard and that we put in some really good performances. I want them to go out there and enjoy their cricket and hopefully I can help instil some of that Yorkshire grit."

Hazell joined the White Rose county in 2008 and has since amassed 577 runs with the bat and 146 career wickets in the process. Her first foray into coaching came through the 'Chance to Shine' coaching initiative and the Durham-born off-spinner became Level 3 qualified in April 2017.

Although she departed the Diamonds setup at the end of 2016, Hazell has continued to play for the club in the Women's County Championship.