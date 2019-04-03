New Zealand name wicketkeeper Tom Blundell and spinner Ish Sodhi in squad for ICC Cricket World Cup

New Zealand's Tom Blundell appeals during the third T20 against Pakistan in 2018

Wicketkeeper Tom Blundell and leg-spinner Ish Sodhi have both won places in New Zealand's 15-man squad for this summer's ICC Cricket World Cup.

Blundell, who will act as understudy to first-choice wicketkeeper Tom Latham, got the nod over Tim Seifert who continues to recover from a broken finger.

The 28-year-old has two Test caps and three Twenty20 international appearances to his name but has yet to play for his country in 50-over cricket.

Sodhi, meanwhile, edged out Todd Astle for the second spinner spot behind all-rounder Mitchell Santner after taking 24 wickets at 21.17 in his final three first-class games in March.

"The key for us was finding the right balance for the squad and making sure we had our bases covered for what is going to be a very competitive World Cup," coach Gary Stead said.

"As a one-day unit we've been pretty consistent over the past few years and possess a very experienced group of core players, proven at the top level."

All-rounders James Neesham and Colin de Grandhomme are also included in the squad as New Zealand look to claim their first World Cup trophy.

Ross Taylor is in line to become only the seventh New Zealander to play at four World Cups, while captain Kane Williamson, Tim Southee and Martin Guptill are each selected for the tournament for a third time.

New Zealand World Cup squad: Kane Williamson, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin De Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

