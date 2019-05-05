Kevin Pietersen: The Story of a Genius on Sky Sports Cricket

He entertained, amazed, infuriated and divided. But for many England cricket fans, Kevin Pietersen is the greatest batsman they have ever seen.

He delivered four Ashes wins, a first ICC World Trophy, almost 14,000 international runs and was involved in his fair share of controversy during a stellar England career.

Coming to Sky Sports this summer - KP: The Story of a Genius...

Pietersen's England career wowed and infuriated, as we will examine this summer

Former England captain Nasser Hussain travels to Pietermaritzburg, west of Durban, to trace Pietersen's beginnings and discovers why he made the decision to use his mother's roots to leave South Africa and gamble on a future in England.

KP shares his views on the quota system at the time of his youth and admits that he was a late developer in cricket and it was his pure determination which made him succeed at the highest level.

After getting his break at Nottinghamshire it wasn't long before Pietersen forced his way into the England reckoning and what an impact he made in 2005.

After a hostile reception on his return to South Africa during the one day series with England, Pietersen overcame all the hostility before taking on the Australians in an epic and unforgettable Ashes summer.

From there on, Pietersen put his own stamp on how to bat. An artist, an entertainer, a genius.

Textgate, the parody Twitter account, and the Ashes sacking, are all tackled during this five-part series as Nasser digs deeper into Pietersen's psyche.

This is a story not to be missed.

