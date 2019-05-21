Cricket World Cup moments: Benedict Bermange counts down from 60-51

Each and every Cricket World Cup has delivered some truly memorable moments and this summer's will be no different!

60: Shane Bond's 6-23 against Australia in 2003

Despite a career ridden with chronic back injury troubles, Shane Bond's express pace proved too hot for the Aussies to handle at Port Elizabeth in 2003 as he finished with figures of 6-23. However, his efforts went in vain as Australia, who were skittled out for 208, in turn bowled New Zealand out for 112.

Shane Bond blew Australia away with 6-23 in Port Elizabeth during the 2003 World Cup

59: Viv Richards scores 181 from just 125 balls against Sri Lanka at Karachi in 1987

Desmond Haynes' century was made to look terribly slow as Richards ran amok. He hit 16 fours and seven sixes and records tumbled as he rampaged along. His 181 was the highest individual score in World Cups and the team total of 360 was the highest ever in ODIs. Ashantha de Mel conceded 97 runs in his 10 overs, at the time the most expensive bowling performance in a one-day international.

Viv Richards smashed 181 against Sri Lanka in the 1987 World Cup

58: Gilchrist walks in the 2003 semi-final against Sri Lanka

With Australia 34-0 at the end of five overs, Sanath Jayasuriya, the Sri Lanka captain, brought Aravinda de Silva into the attack. Adam Gilchrist tried to sweep de Silva's second ball but got an edge. The ball flew off his pads and was caught by Kumar Sangakkara. Umpire Rudi Koertzen ignored the Sri Lankans' appeals, ruling that the ball had only hit the pad before popping up. Gilchrist waited to hear the verdict and then turned and walked back to the pavilion.

Adam Gilchrist walked after being given not out during the 2003 semi-final against Sri Lanka

57: Australia beat India by 1 run at Chennai in 1987

India had eight wickets in hand and required just 70 runs off the last 15 overs to win their World Cup opener. But they were up against the Aussies, who had arrived in Madras a full nine days before the game to train. When it came down to two needed off the last ball, Steve Waugh bowled Maninder Singh.

Australia clung on to beat India by one run in Madras

56: Zaheer Abbas is caught behind off Colin Croft in the 1979 semi-final and Pakistan collapse

Pakistan were on their way to sealing a place in the 1979 final before Colin Croft halted their charge with an inspired spell. Majid Khan and Zaheer Abbas had put Pakistan in control with a 166-run stand in a chase of 294 when Croft broke the stand, having Zaheer caught behind. Three wickets fell 12 balls and West Indies had crucially fought back.

Zaheer Abbas' dismissal allowed West Indies to fight back in the 1979 semi-final

55: Courtney Walsh refuses to run out Saleem Jaffar for backing too far at Lahore

Pakistan needed 14 from the last over to beat the West Indies at Lahore in 1987. Abdul Qadir got it down to two runs from the last ball. Walsh ran in to bowl the last ball and pulled up without delivering: Saleem Jaffar, at the non-striker's end, was well out of his crease. Walsh could have run him out comfortably but chose not to do so. However, Qadir scored the necessary runs from the last ball.

Courtney Walsh refused to 'Mankad' Saleem Jaffar in Lahore

54: Joel Garner's yorkers seal triumph for the West Indies in 1979

Chasing 287 to win the 1979 final, England reached 183-2 but were running out of overs. In the 48th over, Joel Garner returned from the Nursery End. He fired in a succession of yorkers, taking five wickets in 11 balls and England lost their last eight wickets for just 11 runs.

Joel Garner took five wickets in 11 balls as West Indies won the 1979 World Cup

53: Lara's tournament opening ton in 2003 which defeats the hosts by three runs

Striding to the crease with his side 7-2 in the 2003 tournament opener against the hosts South Africa, Brian Lara started circumspectly, before opening his shoulders. He reached a memorable century and helped inspire the West Indies to a narrow three-run victory.

Brian Lara scored a crucial century as West Indies won a close game against South Africa in 2003

52: John Davison's 67-ball century for Canada against the West Indies in 2003

Playing for Canada against the West Indies in 2003, John Davison reached his century off 67 balls - the fastest century in World Cup history at the time. He hit six sixes and eight fours before eventually falling to a spectacular backwards-leaping catch at the boundary by Vasbert Drakes.

John Davison's hundred was the fastest in World Cup history at the time

51: Henry Olonga wins it for Zimbabwe at Leicester in 1999

Unable to find his length or line, Olonga bowled three embarrassing overs, trying both ends and bowling a string of wides and an unintentional beamer. However, with India apparently coasting to victory with nine more runs needed for victory Olonga returned to take the last three wickets and propel Zimbabwe into the Super Sixes.

Henry Olonga was the hero for Zimbabwe as they beat India in 1999

