India captain Virat Kohli in confident mood ahead of Cricket World Cup

Virat Kohli will captain India at the World Cup for the first time

India captain Virat Kohli has insisted that his team are feeling confident ahead of the Cricket World Cup.

Kohli is confident of his India team's ability heading into this summer's tournament in England and Wales starting next week, live on Sky Sports.

The 30-year-old batsman, who will captain his team at the World Cup for the first time, admitted that this would be the most challenging World Cup that he has played in.

Kohli said: "Personally, I think this is probably the most challenging World Cup of all the three that I've been part of, because of the format."

The new format of the tournament will decide the semi-finalists through a round-robin system, with all teams playing each other once.

Kohli's India side begin their Cricket World Cup campaign against South Africa

He added: "We go into the World Cup feeling very balanced and confident. All our players have been in great form in the IPL.''

India coach Ravi Shastri added that the tournament will be very competitive and any team could be crowned champions on at Lord's on July 14.

Shastri said: "Any team can beat any team...The gap is much closer now between teams."

The India squad travel to England on Wednesday and will begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa in Southampton on June 5, following a warm-up match against Bangladesh on May 28.