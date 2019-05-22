Alex Hales cheering on England for Cricket World Cup glory despite being dropped

2:28 Alex Hales says Barbados is as good as it gets in terms of cricket locations! Alex Hales says Barbados is as good as it gets in terms of cricket locations!

Alex Hales says he will be cheering on England hoping Eoin Morgan's men can win this summer's ICC Cricket World Cup.

The Nottinghamshire opener was withdrawn from all England squads last month, including the 15-man party for the Cricket World Cup, after a newspaper report said he was serving a 21-day ban for a second positive test for the use of recreational drugs.

Hales, speaking after being named first pick in the Caribbean Premier League draft by Barbados Tridents, said: "I just want to get back to playing what I love most and that's cricket; this is such a good opportunity to go and play at a ground where I've got such fond memories.

“I just want to get back to playing what I love most.”



Alex Hales reflects on missing out on #CWC19



"I'm still a fan and I wish all the boys the best. What we've done over the last few years is unbelievable so they deserve to win it so I'll be sat there watching and cheering.

"I've got a few things to do with the ECB - there's a process to go through and I'll start training, I guess. Once I start playing again the next 12 months will be really busy so I'm going to enjoy the mixture of some downtime and then start getting prepared for the Blast.

"There are a few second team games at the end of June, so I'll be looking to play in them for Notts."

When asked if Tuesday - when England announced their squad for the World Cup - had been a difficult day, Hales declined to comment.

Hales was picked in the CPL ahead of West Indies captain Jason Holder and opener Chris Gayle for the competition which starts on September 4.

"As a gig it's probably as good as it gets," said Hales. "Barbados is one of the best places in the world that I've played cricket; I've got real such good memories of playing there. To get the first-round pick in such an amazing place is as good as it gets.

"I like everything about Barbados - the whole atmosphere; it's got a really good party atmosphere, really good cricket, a good cricket ground. I've got good memories there. It's the full package.

"I'm really looking forward to it. Speaking to all of the players around the world it's such a good atmosphere. It's a really tough standard of cricket and also a good party atmosphere and an enjoyable tournament. I think it's the right combination of everything."

The Caribbean Premier League overlaps with the Vitality Blast in which Hales is expected to play for Nottinghamshire - with the first of four quarter-finals starting on the same day as the CPL.