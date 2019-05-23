Cricket World Cup captains pick rival player they'd most like in their side

England's Eoin Morgan, India's Virat Kohli, Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed, West Indies' Jason Holder and Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib at the Captain's Day

"If you could add one player to your squad from another team, which player would you choose?"

That was the tricky question posed to each of the 10 captains of the Cricket World Cup by a local schoolgirl.

Tournament favourites England came out well - Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed picking Jos Buttler and Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne opting for Ben Stokes.

England skipper Eoin Morgan declared himself happy with his side as it was but admitted he would happily take Ricky Ponting from the Australian coaching staff.

India skipper Virat Kohli went for South Africa counterpart Faf du Plessis - because AB de Villiers was retired - while Bangladesh's Mashrafe Mortaza picked Virat Kohli.

New Zealand's Kane Williamson named Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan, who "would be welcome in my team anytime".

Australia's Aaron Finch chose South Africa spearhead Kagiso Rabada, while Du Plessis had time to think and picked more than one: India paceman Jasprit Bumrah, Khan as well, and Australia paceman Pat Cummins.

West Indies' Jason Holder, the youngest on the stage at 27, avoided answering - as did Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib.

