England kick off South Africa tour with Boxing Day Test at Centurion
Last Updated: 24/05/19 10:30am
England will kick off their four-Test tour of South Africa with a Boxing Day Test match at Centurion, live on Sky Sports.
England won the Test series 2-1 the last time they toured South Africa in 2015/16, with the highlight being Ben Stokes' record-breaking 258 in the second Test at Newlands.
Cape Town is once again the venue for the second Test, starting on January 3, followed by Tests in Port Elizabeth and Johannesburg to round off the series.
The series will be England's third in the new ICC World Test Championships, which launches ahead of this summer's Ashes series against Australia.
In February, the white-ball players take centre stage in three ODIs and three IT20s spanning Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg, East London and Centurion.
The last time these two faced off in a Test series was in 2017, when hosts England won 3-1 in what was Joe Root's first series as captain.
England also take on South Africa in the opening game of the Cricket World Cup, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 9.30am on Thursday, May 30.
England tour of South Africa 2019/20, live on Sky Sports
December 17-18: Two-day Tour Match - Willowmoore Park, Benoni
December 20-22: v South Africa 'A' - Willowmoore Park, Benoni
December 26-30: First Test v South Africa - SuperSport Park, Centurion
January 3-7: Second Test v South Africa - PPC Newlands, Cape Town
January 16-20: Third Test v South Africa - St George's Park, Port Elizabeth
January 24-28: Fourth Test v South Africa - Bidvest Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
January 31: One-day warm-up - Eurolux Boland Park, Paarl
February 1: One-day warm-up - Eurolux Boland Park, Paarl
February 4: First ODI v South Africa - PPC Newlands, Cape Town
February 7: Second ODI v South Africa - Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban
February 9: Third ODI v South Africa - Bidvest Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
February 12: First T20I v South Africa - Buffalo Park, East London
February 14: Second T20I v South Africa - Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban
February 16: Third T20I v South Africa - SuperSport Park, Centurion