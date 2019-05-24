England kick off South Africa tour with Boxing Day Test at Centurion

England will kick off their four-Test tour of South Africa with a Boxing Day Test match at Centurion, live on Sky Sports.

England won the Test series 2-1 the last time they toured South Africa in 2015/16, with the highlight being Ben Stokes' record-breaking 258 in the second Test at Newlands.

Cape Town is once again the venue for the second Test, starting on January 3, followed by Tests in Port Elizabeth and Johannesburg to round off the series.

The series will be England's third in the new ICC World Test Championships, which launches ahead of this summer's Ashes series against Australia.

In February, the white-ball players take centre stage in three ODIs and three IT20s spanning Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg, East London and Centurion.

England's series against South Africa in 2017 was Joe Root's first as captain

The last time these two faced off in a Test series was in 2017, when hosts England won 3-1 in what was Joe Root's first series as captain.

England also take on South Africa in the opening game of the Cricket World Cup, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 9.30am on Thursday, May 30.

England tour of South Africa 2019/20, live on Sky Sports

December 17-18: Two-day Tour Match - Willowmoore Park, Benoni

December 20-22: v South Africa 'A' - Willowmoore Park, Benoni

December 26-30: First Test v South Africa - SuperSport Park, Centurion

January 3-7: Second Test v South Africa - PPC Newlands, Cape Town

January 16-20: Third Test v South Africa - St George's Park, Port Elizabeth

January 24-28: Fourth Test v South Africa - Bidvest Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Ben Stokes scored a double century against South Africa in Cape Town in January 2016

January 31: One-day warm-up - Eurolux Boland Park, Paarl

February 1: One-day warm-up - Eurolux Boland Park, Paarl

February 4: First ODI v South Africa - PPC Newlands, Cape Town

February 7: Second ODI v South Africa - Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban

February 9: Third ODI v South Africa - Bidvest Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

February 12: First T20I v South Africa - Buffalo Park, East London

February 14: Second T20I v South Africa - Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban

February 16: Third T20I v South Africa - SuperSport Park, Centurion