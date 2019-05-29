Kevin Pietersen helps open Cricket World Cup - and hails England's culture

Kevin Pietersen says the way Eoin Morgan is leading England is 'unbelievable'

A host of cricketing legends, including Kevin Pietersen, Sir Vivian Richards, Jacques Kallis and Andrew Flintoff, gathered at The Mall on Wednesday for the Cricket World Cup Opening Party.

Rudimental and LORYN performed the official World Cup song Stand By, while a 60-second cricket challenge was also staged, in which former cricketers and celebrities from the 10 competing nations teamed up.

Kevin Pietersen and Love Island's Chris Hughes won the challenge for England, knocking Australia, represented by Brett Lee and 1987 Wimbledon champion Pat Cash, into second place.

The serious stuff gets underway at The Oval on Thursday when red-hot favourites England begin their bid for a maiden World Cup title against South Africa, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 9.30am.

And Pietersen, who played for England in the 2007 and 2011 World Cups, believes Eoin Morgan's men are the team to beat, pinpointing their batting depth and the freedom with which they are allowed to play.

"They are ranked No1 in the world for a very good reason - because their brand of cricket has been incredibly positive," said Pietersen.

"There is a lot pressure on the players but it's an incredible opportunity to go out and do what they have been doing over the last few years.

"I am all England on this tournament. Their 1-7 is like that great Australia side we used to play against.

"If Justin Langer didn't get you, Matthew Hayden got you. If Langer and Hayden missed out, Ricky Ponting got you, Adam Gilchrist got you.

"It's the same with this England team. Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler. I love their brand of cricket.

"Roy and Buttler are on a different planet the way they play. They try and hit sixes off every ball. It is now so good to watch, there is no fear factor. It is 'How far can I hit this, how often can I do it'.

"The team culture and the way that Morgan is leading the team is nothing short of unbelievable.

"The point of difference between the England of old and the England of now is that they know their captain and coach will back them if they fail.

"If when you fail you still get backed, then you are going to play some unbelievable cricket because you are going to go out there as a free spirit."

