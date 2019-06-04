Cricket World Cup podcast: Shane Warne and Nasser Hussain join Rob Key at Trent Bridge

Ravi Ashwin mankaded Jos Buttler in the IPL but would our pundits have done the same?

Rob Key was joined by Nasser Hussain and Shane Warne during England's defeat to Pakistan at Trent Bridge.

With Warne a late arrival, after discussing an intriguing start to the Cricket World Cup, Key and Hussain moved on to the subject on mankading and whether they would have been happy as captains if one of their bowlers did it.

Warne soon joined the conversation and was reminded that one of the other two had described him - 708 Test wickets and all - as "overrated". Cue plenty of back-tracking and hasty attempts to explain away the remark!

Also on the agenda was the subject of captains and what makes a good leader on and off the field. Warne highlights Allan Border and Mark Taylor as the two best captains he played with, while Hussain explains why he thinks Warne himself would have been a successful Australia captain.

England's display in the field against Pakistan also comes under scrutiny as the trio try to work out what went wrong for Eoin Morgan and his side in Nottingham.

For all of that, and more, download the podcast below.

