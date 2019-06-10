Jofra Archer says England-West Indies at World Cup 'just another game'

Jofra Archer says he is treating England's World Cup encounter with West Indies on Friday as "just another game of cricket".

Barbados-born seamer Archer played for West Indies' Under-19 side but is now fronting England's bowling attack as they aim for a first global 50-over title and bagged 3-29 in the 106-run victory over Bangladesh on Saturday.

"I know [West Indies] pretty good. I played with a few of the guys at Under-19 level, so it will be good to actually play against them this time. [It's] just another game of cricket.

"Some of my family are over right now, too, so they will go to that game. They will just want me to do well.

Archer has claimed six wickets in three games at the World Cup, with only New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson (8) and Matt Henry (7) and Australia's Mitchell Starc (7) claiming more so far.

"I never doubted myself. If you're doubting yourself, I don't think you're ready and probably shouldn't be here," said Archer, who only made his England debut against Ireland in early May.

"I didn't really notice the step up," added the paceman, who has starred in Twenty20 competitions around the world, including the Big Bash and IPL.

"I've been playing competitive cricket for the last few years against the same guys really, so it doesn't really change anything. The only thing that changes is your uniform."

Archer has been joined in the England XI for the previous two games by fellow speedster Mark Wood, and the Sussex seamer says he is enjoying the rivalry with his fellow 90mph-plus quick.

"It's good competition really to have someone at the other end. It pushes you to do a bit better. Any little thing that can make you better makes the team better," added Archer.

"If I bowl at just 90mph and I'm bowling well, I'd be much more happier than bowling fast and going for six or seven an over."

Lancashire captain Liam Livingstone, who played with Archer at Rajasthan Royals in the IPL this spring, has called the 24-year-old a "genius".

"Even in training he does things so easily, things other people couldn't even dream of doing. If England are going to do great things at this World Cup I'm sure Jofra is going to be the one to stick his hand up," said Livingstone.

"If Jofra doesn't go on to play a lot more years for England I'd be very, very surprised. He is a genius."

