England's Jos Buttler 'responding well to treatment' after injuring hip in World Cup

Jos Buttler fired 64 from 44 deliveries against Bangladesh

Jos Buttler is 'responding well to treatment' after injuring his hip in England's World Cup win over Bangladesh on Saturday, the ECB has said.

The 28-year-old sustained his injury while scoring 64 from 44 balls against the Tigers in Cardiff and did not field in the second innings, with Jonny Bairstow taking the wicketkeeping gloves.

Vice-captain Buttler is expected to train with the squad on Wednesday and then be reassessed before England take on West Indies at The Hampshire Bowl on Friday.

An ECB statement read: "Jos sustained heavy bruising on his right hip during the match against Bangladesh at Cardiff. He is responding well to treatment and will be reassessed later this week.

"We anticipate he will train with the rest of the squad at the Hampshire Bowl on Wednesday ahead of the match against West Indies on Friday."

England captain Eoin Morgan suggested after the victory over Bangladesh that playing Buttler as a specialist batsman were slim, believing his hip may be easier to manage behind the stumps.

"It depends on the risk of him making his injury worse in the field. In theory, the best place to be would be with the gloves on.

"The worry then would be that the high catch went up and, with the gloves, he would have to take the responsibility to take the catch, and make his hip worse."

