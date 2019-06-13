Virat Kohli excited for 'marquee' India vs Pakistan World Cup game

Virat Kohli says India vs Pakistan is a 'marquee event all over the world'

India captain Virat Kohli is relishing Sunday's meeting with Pakistan, describing the match as a "marquee event all over the world".

India remain unbeaten in the World Cup after Thursday's washout against New Zealand at Trent Bridge, Kohli's team having defeated South Africa and Australia in their first two games of the competition.

But Pakistan took the spoils in the sides' last meeting at a global ICC event, beating Kohli's charges in the 2017 Champions Trophy final at The Oval.

"The frenzy around it is a bit intimidating for the guys doing it for the first time," said Kohli, whose team beat Pakistan twice in the Asia Cup in September. "But for us it's about being professional as always.

"Do the basics right and look to get a result your way.

"It's an opportunity to create excitement. It's been competitive for years and it's a marquee event all over the world. It's an honour to be part of the big game and brings the best out in me.

"We're playing some good cricket so we're not too worried about where we stand. Having two wins gives you that extra confidence.

"We will have a couple of practice sessions so we know where we are in terms of mindset and skill. We are quite ready to take that game on."

India fielding coach Ramakrishnan Sridhar likened the Trent Bridge outfield to a "skating rink" as his team's encounter with New Zealand fell foul of the weather.

Kohli looks out at the rain-laden skies from the India dressing room at Trent Bridge

Sridhar hopes the washout will not negatively affect his team ahead of the fixture with Pakistan at Emirates Old Trafford.

"I went on the ground. It was almost like a skating rink," he said. "It would put too much risk on the players to play on there, especially at the early phase of the tournament.

"Unfortunately you can't control the weather. [Days like this are] a challenge for our players to switch down but not switch off. Mentally it can play at the back of the mind.

"At the same time, not thinking about the game too much - do some reading, some music, chat with friends."

