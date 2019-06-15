ICC defends its World Cup planning after Sri Lanka complaint

Sri Lanka team manager Ashantha de Mel criticised the ICC's planning of the Cricket World Cup

The ICC leapt to the defence of its Cricket World Cup planning after Sri Lanka's team manager complained that other countries have been treated more favourably.

Ashantha de Mel criticised the condition of the wickets on which they have played so far as well as the accommodation standards afforded to them at the tournament in England.

De Mel told a Sri Lankan newspaper this week that the "green" wickets at Cardiff and Bristol have been different to elsewhere, and he bemoaned the lack of a swimming pool in Bristol for his bowlers to "relax their muscles".

In response, the International Cricket Council said: "We employ an independent pitch adviser to work with the host curators at all ICC events and the World Cup is no different," an ICC statement read.

"We are happy with the wickets that have been produced across the event so far in English conditions.

"As part of the four-year planning process to deliver this event, we have liaised with all teams to ensure they are happy with their setup and are available to work with them should any issues arise that have not been previously anticipated.

Sri Lanka have lost to New Zealand but beaten Afghanistan in their opening World Cup matches so far

"At the heart of our planning is the philosophy that all 10 teams are treated equally to enable them to have the best possible preparation for the event."

Speaking to Sri Lanka's Daily News, De Mel said: "What we have found out is that, for the four matches we have played so far at Cardiff and Bristol, the ICC has prepared a green pitch.

"At the same venues, the other countries have played on pitches that are brown and favourable for high scoring.

"The pitch being prepared for our match against Australia on Saturday here at The Oval is green. It is not sour grapes that we are complaining.

Sri Lanka's match against Bangladesh was abandoned due to rain

"But it is very unfair on the part of the ICC that they prepare one type of wicket for certain teams and another type for others."

"Even the practice facilities provided at Cardiff were unsatisfactory. Instead of three nets they gave us only two, and the hotel we were put up at Bristol did not have a swimming pool, which is very essential for every team; for the fast bowlers, especially, to relax their muscles after practice.

"The hotels that Pakistan and Bangladesh were put up at Bristol had swimming pools."