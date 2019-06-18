England's Jason Roy targeting World Cup return against Australia after hamstring injury

1:19 Jason Roy says his hamstring injury is improving and hopes to be fit for England's World Cup game against Australia on June 25. Jason Roy says his hamstring injury is improving and hopes to be fit for England's World Cup game against Australia on June 25.

England's Jason Roy is targeting a World Cup return against Australia with the hamstring injury he picked up against West Indies ruling him out of the matches against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

Roy left the field after pulling up while fielding in Friday's eight-wicket win over West Indies in Southampton and will miss England's matches at Old Trafford on Tuesday and Headingley on Friday.

However, the opening batsman is hopeful of playing against Australia at Lord's on June 25 and told Sky Sports Cricket ahead of the game against Afghanistan that his condition is improving.

"Frustrated is an understatement but it is what it is. I have got to look forward, be positive and make sure I am fully ready to go later in the tournament," said Roy, who scored 153 in England's win over Bangladesh and 54 against South Africa in the opening match of the competition.

"I have had two days icing [the injury] and having pool sessions and it feels a lot better, so that's a positive. It could have been way worse and I am still fighting.

"[The scan] says minimum 10 days and I am looking at the Australia game but we have to assess it as we go along. I will have another scan on Monday to make sure everything I am doing this week has benefited me."

Roy injured himself against West Indies on Friday

Speaking on Monday, England captain Eoin Morgan said of Roy: "I certainly believe Jason will play again in this tournament. He's going to be assessed continuously over the course of the next week.

"He's out of the next two games, so we'll see how he pulls up after that. If not Australia, then maybe the following game.

"As we know with injuries, people respond differently to treatment and medication. It's a matter of giving him enough time to allow him to get himself back into the tournament."

