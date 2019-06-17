Cricket World Cup podcast: Nasser Hussain and Ian Ward join Rob Key at Old Trafford

Virat Kohli reached 11,000 ODI runs in just 222 innings

In a bumper edition of the podcast, Rob Key is joined by Nasser Hussain and Ian Ward at Old Trafford to discuss the great rivalry between India and Pakistan, the pressure that puts on the players and much more.

The raucous crowd in Manchester showed how much the game means to the fans but that level of passion adds to the pressure on the players to perform and the trio discuss how that affects individuals within the teams.

Do the greats have a different mindset that allows them to deal better with that pressure and maintain their self-belief? Virat Kohli, who reached 11,000 ODI runs during the match with Pakistan - and in considerably fewer innings than any other player - certainly does not seem to be fazed by the scrutiny he finds himself under. But, Rob asks, has any other sportsman dominated in the way he currently is in cricket? Wardy is adamant that he knows the answer!

There is also talk of the man Kohli replaced as India's leading light, Sachin Tendulkar, and what made the Little Master so great - Nasser has one theory that Rob and Wardy are quick to jump on!

Joe Root has hit two centuries at this World Cup in just four innings

Also on the agenda are Joe Root and whether coming to terms with the fact that he will never possess the power-hitting of Jos Buttler or Ben Stokes will give him a better chance of becoming the best version of himself in white-ball cricket, the balance between enjoyment and competition in junior cricket, pushy parents and much more!

