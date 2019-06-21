Joe Clarke and Tom Kohler-Cadmore charged by ECB

Joe Clarke has been charged by the ECB with bringing the game into disrepute

Joe Clarke and Tom Kohler-Cadmore have been charged by the ECB with 'bringing the game into disrepute'.

The charge relates to a Whatsapp conversation involving the duo, which featured in the rape trial of Alex Hepburn. He was convicted of the offence and sent to prison for five years in April following a retrial.

Clarke and Kohler-Cadmore are accused of breaching ECB directive 3.3, which reads: "No participant may conduct themselves in a manner or do any act or omission at any time which may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket or which may bring the ECB, the game of cricket or any cricketer or group of cricketers into disrepute."

Tom Kohler-Cadmore was stood down from England Lions duty in January, along with Clarke

The case will be heard by the independent Cricket Discipline Commission.

Clarke and Kohler-Cadmore were both dropped from the England Lions squad that toured India in January following the revelations from their Whatsapp conversation during Hepburn's first trial.