Pakistan play South Africa in Cricket World Cup at Lord's on Sunday

Sri Lanka's shock victory over England has made the race for a semi-final spot in the World Cup much more interesting - and South Africa and Pakistan will be looking to capitalise at Lord's on Sunday.

The Proteas and Pakistan have endured poor campaigns with just two wins from a combined 11 matches - South Africa's sole victory in six coming against Afghanistan and Pakistan's only success in five when they beat England, with last Sunday's loss to rivals India possibly the lowest point.

Both sides are five points adrift of fourth-placed England but with the hosts still having to face the top three - New Zealand, India and Australia - hope remains for Sarfaraz Ahmed and Faf du Plessis' charges.

Yet the facts are stark - if South Africa are beaten they will be eliminated, while if Pakistan lose they will be all but out.

South Africa had their opportunities against New Zealand on Wednesday, after reducing the Black Caps to 80-4 and 137-5 in their pursuit of 242 in 49 overs, only to be scuppered by a Kane Williamson masterclass.

The Black Caps captain scored an unbeaten 106 from 138 balls to steer his side home with three balls to spare, but South Africa did have chances to dismiss him - a review for caught behind would have sent him packing on 76, while a fumble in the field prevented them from running him out on 77.

Pakistan, meanwhile, had a sniff of victory at Old Trafford last week as they reached 117-1 in a chase of 337 to beat India but then wilted to 166-6 - their race long since run when they were set an eye-catching 136 from five overs to win after a rain delay.

But a semi-final spot is not yet out of the question…

TEAM NEWS

After an improved showing, albeit in defeat, against New Zealand, South Africa are likely to stick with the same XI as they strive once again for a win to keep their tournament alive. Shoaib Malik's poor form so far at this World Cup could have spelled the end of his international career and he is likely to be replaced in the Pakistan team by Haris Sohail. Meanwhile, Hasan Ali's place is also under threat with Mohammad Hasnain in line to play.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

A bowling attack containing pacemen Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi and effervescent spinner Imran Tahir must not be overlooked, but on the batting front Rassie van der Dussen is proving a real find for South Africa. The 30-year-old has scored six fifties in his 12 ODI innings to date, including two at this World Cup, and without his unbeaten 67 against New Zealand, the Black Caps' chase would have been much more routine.

Rassie van der Dussen has impressed amid South Africa's struggles

Goodness knows how many India would have scored against Pakistan if not for Mohammad Amir. The left-arm paceman (3-47) and left-arm spinner Imad Wasim (0-49) were the only bowlers to contain Kohli and co in Manchester, with Amir prising the wickets of Kohli, Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni. The quick has 13 wickets in the tournament, a tally only bettered by Mitchell Starc and Jofra Archer (15), who have played two more games at this point. The out-of-sorts Hashim Amla will not relish facing him.

WHAT ARE THEY SAYING?

Pakistan seamer Wahab Riaz: "We have to lift ourselves. We are each other's strength. We are all good friends and know that only 15 of us can lift the team which not even our family members can do. Pakistan play better under pressure and we will qualify for the semi-finals. Our focus is on beating South Africa, we shouldn't get ahead or think about the future."

South Africa head coach Ottis Gibson: "We've still got three games to play and I'd like to think that we can at least play the way we know we can play. We haven't played like that, for whatever reason, but I'd like to think we can still do that. The thing about the squad is that there are guys playing their last World Cup and I'd like to think that they will leave the world stage having signed off on a strong note."

