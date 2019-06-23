Carlos Brathwaite 'heartbroken' stunning World Cup ton came in defeat

10:30 The pick of the action from Old Trafford where Carlos Brathwaite's maiden ODI century proved in vain as West Indies fell to a five-run defeat to New Zealand The pick of the action from Old Trafford where Carlos Brathwaite's maiden ODI century proved in vain as West Indies fell to a five-run defeat to New Zealand

Carlos Brathwaite says it was "heartbreaking" that his stunning World Cup century for West Indies was unable to lift his side to a comeback win over New Zealand.

Brathwaite's 80-ball, maiden ODI ton had rescued his team from 164-7 and taken them to 286-9 with seven balls to go in their pursuit of 292.

But the 30-year-old was then caught at long-on by Trent Boult attempting a match-sealing six before sinking to his knees in despair.

Brathwaite was distraught following his dismissal

"It's heartbreaking to get so close and not get over the line, everyone believed that we could [do it]," said Brathwaite, who expertly marshalled the West Indies tail of Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell and Oshane Thomas.

"But there were some positives and I think that the fight that the lower order showed was commendable.

"I thought I had enough bat on [the delivery that got him out]. I was just willing it to go up and up and up. Unfortunately it didn't.

"They probably had one of the better fielders in the world down there. It is what it is. One or two yards more we'd have been victorious.

W Indies vs India Live on

"It's obviously bittersweet. I know it's probably cliche to say the hundred doesn't matter if you don't win.

"But for me personally, for my confidence, I guess as a result of all the hard work I've been putting in, it's finally good that it's come to fruition."

Of his match-winning catch, New Zealand star Boult added: "It was a pressure situation, I guess.

"Initially I thought it was going to be quite a way inside the rope. It wad almost driven for six in the end, but nice to snaffle it. And what a game. Simple as that, really."

Watch every match of the ICC Cricket World Cup live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup, including West Indies vs India from 10am Thursday.