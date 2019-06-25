PODCAST: Is losing Jason Roy at top of the order reason for England's last two defeats?

Paul Farbrace feels the loss of Jason Roy at the top of the order has damaged England following their 64-run loss to Australia in the Cricket World Cup.

On the latest World Cup Debate podcast, Charles Colvile and Bob Willis were joined by former England assistant coach Farbrace to reflect on a second successive defeat in the tournament - and how costly the loss of opener Roy to a hamstring injury has been to the side.

The result saw Australia become the first side to clinch a semi-final spot while England remain fourth on eight points, with the chasing pack of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka piling on the pressure.

Pakistan could move to within a point of England should they beat New Zealand on Wednesday and have a relatively easier run-in, with matches against Bangladesh and Afghanistan, compared to England's two games with India, on Sunday, June 30 - live on Sky Sports - and New Zealand on Wednesday, July 3.

Discussed on the show...

- Is Vince the right man to replace the injured Roy?

- Are England making the right decisions with the bat?

- England bowling too short to David Warner and Aaron Finch

James Vince has scored 40 runs in three innings so far in the World Cup

- Australia's XI their strongest line-up with Nathan Lyon and Jason Behrendorff replacing Adam Zampa and Nathan Coulter-Nile

- Mitchell Starc the best modern day bowler since Glenn McGarth, and if this match was a sign of things to come in The Ashes

- Will England make the semi-finals or will Pakistan or Bangladesh pull off a shock?

- Difference between tournament cricket and bi-lateral series, and if England are wilting under the pressure

