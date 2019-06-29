England Women name 14-strong squad for Ashes opener against Australia

Fran WIlson pulled off a wondercatch in the final ODI against the West Indies

England Women have named a squad of 14 for their opening match of the Women's Ashes against Australia in the multi-format series.

Captain Heather Knight has overcome a hamstring niggle that she picked up during the T20I series against the West Indies and will lead the side in the first one-day international in Leicester on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports.

Fran Wilson, who has been on the outskirts of the team, is also included and she boosted her prospects of making the final XI with 91 off 87 balls for the England Academy against Australia on Friday.

"We're massively excited now and we just want to get started," Knight said. "You play cricket for series like this, they're special, so we're all just raring to go.

"It wasn't an easy squad to pick. We've won 14 games in a row and during that time time different people have performed and stuck their hand up. That bodes well for the Ashes and hopefully we can maintain that form throughout this series.

"We're really happy with this group. There's a good feeling amongst us and we want to go out there and regain the Ashes. That's our primary focus for the next month."

The multi-format series will see England and Australia compete across three ODIs, a one-off Test match and three T20Is as the hosts looks to win back the urn for the first time since 2013.

Australia hold the Ashes after earning a comprehensive 10-6 win on points on English soil in 2015 before retaining the trophy down under in 2017 after the series ended in an 8-8 draw.

England Women's squad: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Jenny Gunn, Amy Jones, Laura Marsh, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Sarah Taylor, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield, Danni Wyatt

Australia Women's squad: Meg Lanning (captain), Nicole Bolton, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Elyse Villani, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck.

Women's Ashes schedule

ODIs:

July 2: 1st ODI - Grace Road, Leicester

July 4: 2nd ODI - Grace Road, Leicester

July 7: 3rd ODI - St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury

Test:

July 18-21: The County Ground, Taunton

T20Is:

July 26: 1st T20I - County Ground, Chelmsford

July 28: 2nd T20I - The County Ground, Hove

July 31: 3rd T20I - Bristol County Ground, Bristol

