Cricket World Cup podcast: Rob Key talks to Nasser Hussain and Ian Ward about taking on the media

Jonny Bairstow has struck back-to-back World Cup centuries as England have clinched a semi-final spot

Rob Key is joined by Nasser Hussain and Ian Ward to discuss England's progress to the World Cup semi-finals while under the media spotlight.

Highlights as England beat New Zealand and seal a spot in the World Cup semi-finals

Key and company look specifically at Jonny Bairstow's success, scoring back-to-back centuries since a war of words with former England captain Michael Vaughan, and how criticism fuels him.

As someone who took on the media a few times in his playing days, Hussain recalls his famous three-fingered salute to the commentary box after scoring a hundred against India in the 2002 NatWest final, saying he remembered saying to himself as early as being 30 not out, "get your head down and prove them wrong".

Nasser Hussain sends a message to the commentary box after a century in the 2002 NatWest Final against India

With that in mind, the trio discuss the difficulties in switching from playing to punditry, keeping that relationship with the players, but also remaining impartial and having to be critical if necessary.

Wardy talks about his role in interviewing players at the Sky Cart and trying to bring their personality out, while he also recalls his trickiest ever interview, with New Zealand's Colin de Grandhomme.

As well as that, the role of social media in modern-day cricket is discussed, and the pressure that is placed upon Eoin Morgan's team by the media as they look to navigate their way to a first-ever World Cup win.

Liam Plunkett says England never stopped believing they could go far in the World Cup despite a mid-tournament wobble

For all of that, and more, download the podcast below.

