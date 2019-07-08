England have mental and technical issues against Ellyse Perry, says Charlotte Edwards

Ellyse Perry took 5-12 in 28 legal deliveries in her first spell against England in Canterbury

Charlotte Edwards believes the current England squad have both mental and technical issues against Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry.

The seamer claimed the best figures for an Australian cricketer in a Women's one-day international of 7-22 as she dismantled England's batting line-up to bowl them out for 75 at Canterbury on Sunday.

Edwards was critical of the hosts' approach to playing Perry, saying that the batting line-up failed to learn from their mistakes.

"I think there is a mental problem and there is also a technical issue which together does not bode well," Edwards said on the Sky Cricket Podcast. "This is best I have seen Ellyse Perry bowl since the Canterbury Test match during the 2015 series.

"I said at the start of play the big players needed to front up because this was a massive game in terms of the whole series and England were just blown away.

8:45 England were skittled out for their lowest ODI total against Australia as a dismal batting performance saw them fall to a 194-run loss in Canterbury England were skittled out for their lowest ODI total against Australia as a dismal batting performance saw them fall to a 194-run loss in Canterbury

"Perry did bowl well, but did she bowl 7-22 well? I don't think she did and I think Perry knows that as well.

"I'm worried about the England batting line-up, and technically and tactically what they are doing. They have played on this pitch before, they know what this pitch and the slope offers in Kent.

"These are all things you know coming into the game and it shouldn't just catch you on the hop when you start playing.

"You should not be three down and thinking 'oh dear, I need to play straight'. We've been telling them to play straight since game one - they were 19-4 in the first match.

4:25 England Women coach Mark Robinson has encouraged his team to remain positive, with their hopes of regaining the Ashes dwindling England Women coach Mark Robinson has encouraged his team to remain positive, with their hopes of regaining the Ashes dwindling

"They have been making the same mistakes time and time again and, in my opinion, it is unacceptable. They can't keep making the same mistakes and not expect to get the same result."

Edwards highlighted the difference in preparation for the teams, re-iterating previous claims that the current county set-up is stunting the growth of England's players.

The Women's Cricket National League (WNCL), the Australian equivalent of county cricket, is a professional competition that has allowed the Southern Hemisphere country to have a pool of 100 contracted players to pick from.

Although the women's domestic set-up in England will be undergoing a major revamp, with £20m being invested in the game in 2020 and 2021, Edwards is concerned about the growing gap between Australia and the rest of the world.

"What disappoints me is that there are some high-quality players in the England dressing room," she added. "The players are not tested enough series after series.

"So when you come into an Ashes series where you are under the microscope - there is TV here, you've got demons about previous series - England don't seem to be able to deal with it, and that is an issue for me going forward.

"The Australians play in the WNCL, which prepares them to play international cricket because it is arguably the highest level of domestic cricket you can play before you play an international.

Heather Knight plays for Berkshire in the Women's County Championship

"It is probably better than playing any other international side, bar playing one of the top-four international teams.

"The Australian players are prepared; our girls are not prepared, they have played against the West Indies and have played a bit of county cricket - (captain) Heather Knight has been playing in Division Two of the County Championship.

"You cannot tell me that has prepared the England players to play against Australia. Our system is letting our players down, it is not preparing players to play international cricket.

"We have got 22 contracted players, Australia have 100 odd players playing competitively week in, week out. Until that changes, we are going to see that gap get bigger and bigger."

