Ben Stokes says England's World Cup semi-final against Australia is 'biggest game of career'

Ben Stokes says England's semi-final against Australia is the biggest game of his career

Ben Stokes says he is treating England's World Cup semi-final against Australia as the most important game of his career.

The England all-rounder is no stranger to the big stage, turning out for his country on 166 occasions across all formats and memorably stepping up to bowl the final over of the World T20 final in front of 66,000 fans in 2016.

On that occasion, things did not go to plan, with West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite snatching an unlikely victory by clubbing Stokes for four sixes in a row, but Thursday's game at Edgbaston is a chance for England to reach a World Cup final at Lord's in pursuit of a trophy they have unsuccessfully been chasing for 44 years.

Asked if the game against Australia will be the biggest he has experienced, Stokes said: "Yes, to date. Definitely.

"It's a massive occasion for us as players and as a nation. Playing against Australia is a big occasion - in any sport. The rivalry goes way back and we have the Ashes this summer too. Beating them is that touch better than any other team.

"I've had a few days off and got out of the bubble but when you come back to the team you get those butterflies again."

England have dominated the last two one-day series against Australia, winning home and away as they established a win-loss record of 10-1 heading into the competition.

The form book counted for nothing in the group stage, though, with the visitors landing a 64-run victory.

"Losing to them at Lord's was massively disappointing so I think there will be a bit of redemption for that, knowing we have the chance to beat them and get to that final," said Stokes.

Two of the biggest threats to England on Thursday will be David Warner - the tournament's second-leading run-scorer currently, with 638 at an average of 79.75 - and former captain Steve Smith.

The pair are still just a matter of weeks into their comebacks after year-long bans for their role in a ball-tampering scandal and have been on the end of some icy welcomes from the British public in Australia's games.

"I have huge respect for them for performing like they have coming back, being able to block all that out," said Stokes.

"Respect to them for dealing with on-field pressures and the crowds, while still delivering."

Stokes has also been standing tall in the tournament, averaging over 50 with the bat and under 30 with the ball.

Those numbers underline his importance to the side but it is another - an economy rate of just 4.65 making him England's stingiest bowler - that gives him most satisfaction.

"It's always nice to get runs, but the most pleasing thing has been my bowling," he added. "I had a chat with Morgs [captain Eoin Morgan] and a few others in the team to get my head around my role. Being fourth or fifth seamer, I sometimes put too much pressure on myself to influence the game.

"So I spoke to them about not trying to take wickets every ball. That has helped offer the team more. In the last couple of years it's probably where I have let the team down."

