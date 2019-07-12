Sky Mobile: watch the Cricket World Cup final anywhere without using your data

All Sky Mobile customers with a Sky TV subscription will be able to stream every moment of the Cricket World Cup final on Sunday wherever they are with Sky Mobile's Watch feature, without using any of their data allowance.

With Sky Mobile's Watch feature, customers can stream everything from movies and TV shows to unmissable sports moments.

That means Sky Sports Cricket subscribers with Sky Mobile can watch every game live from Sky Sports, anywhere in the UK and the EU subject to network coverage, without using any data.

Unlimited streaming is also now available on Sky's range of apps, including Sky Go, Sky Kids, Sky Cinema, and of course Sky Sports.

So if you want to catch every piece of the action when out and about, Sky Mobile customers won't miss a ball.

The Watch feature is part of Sky Mobile's existing offering, where customers can download shows to their mobile to watch offline with Sky Go Extra.

How to watch the Cricket World Cup final on Sunday

Join Sky Sports Cricket World Cup and Main Event, as well as our digital platforms, for all the build-up to the final from 9am on Sunday.

Sky Sports' coverage of the match will be available free to air via Channel 4. Coverage will move to More4 from 1.15pm when the F1 British Grand Prix takes place, reverting to Channel 4 after the race has finished. Live coverage from Lord's will also be available on Sky One.

How to get Sky Mobile

Customers can choose between a SIM-only plan, and get Watch on all plans starting from only £6 per month. Those who want a new phone from Sky can choose from a range of flagship handsets from Apple, Samsung, Sony, Huawei and more on Swap24 or Swap12 plans.

Until the August 8, customers can save £150 with every phone and £60 on SIM only when selecting the 8GB tariff, with unlimited calls and text and unlimited streaming from all Sky apps.

It's also easier than ever before to switch to Sky's award-winning network. You can leave your current provider without having to call them and get your switching code within 60 seconds by texting PAC to 65075 and keep your number.

Other Sky Mobile features

Watch is available on all Sky Mobile handset and SIMO plans, alongside the other great features of Sky Mobile; Roll, Mix and Swap.

Roll - unused data is automatically rolled into a customer's Sky Piggybank each month, so they get to keep it to use whenever they need it for up to three years

- unused data is automatically rolled into a customer's Sky Piggybank each month, so they get to keep it to use whenever they need it for up to three years Mix - customers can change their data allowance, up or down, each month to match how much they use, without changing contracts

- customers can change their data allowance, up or down, each month to match how much they use, without changing contracts Save - all Sky Mobile's SIMO and handset plans come with free Unlimited Calls & Texts as standard

- all Sky Mobile's SIMO and handset plans come with free Unlimited Calls & Texts as standard Swap - for those who always want the latest phone model, Swap12 allows customers to upgrade their phone every year without changing their contract. Or customers can opt for Swap24 and get Sky's lowest monthly price on their handset. For tablets, Swap36 gives customers Sky's lowest monthly price and the option to upgrade to a new tablet after three years, or those who want a tablet upgrade after two years can opt for Swap24

Watch the World Cup final between New Zealand and England live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup and Main Event from 9am on Sunday.