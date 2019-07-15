England's World Cup winners visit Downing Street as celebrations continue
Last Updated: 15/07/19 9:19pm
England's World Cup-winning cricket team have been welcomed at Downing Street as they continue to celebrate their dramatic victory.
Eoin Morgan's side beat New Zealand in a Super Over in the final at Lord's on Sunday to become world champions for the first time.
They celebrated with supporters at The Oval on Monday before visiting prime minister Theresa May at Downing Street in the evening.
All of the victorious England squad were present and posed for photos with the Prime Minister and the World Cup trophy outside 10 Downing Street.
They then attended a ceremony in the garden, which was also attended by former prime minister Sir John Major and health secretary Matt Hancock.
Well done @EnglandCricket! #CWC19Final #ENGvsNZ pic.twitter.com/D3aGf1eTU2— Theresa May (@theresa_may) July 14, 2019
Mrs May was at Lord's to witness England's victory on Sunday and posted a video of herself dancing to celebrate.