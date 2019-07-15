England's World Cup winners visit Downing Street as celebrations continue

0:30 England's World Cup-winning team attended a reception at 10 Downing Street to celebrate their victory on Monday England's World Cup-winning team attended a reception at 10 Downing Street to celebrate their victory on Monday

England's World Cup-winning cricket team have been welcomed at Downing Street as they continue to celebrate their dramatic victory.

Eoin Morgan's side beat New Zealand in a Super Over in the final at Lord's on Sunday to become world champions for the first time.

Morgan has helped to rebuild England's one-day side in his role as captain following their group-stage exit at the 2015 World Cup

England's entire World Cup squad attended the reception at Downing Street

They celebrated with supporters at The Oval on Monday before visiting prime minister Theresa May at Downing Street in the evening.

All of the victorious England squad were present and posed for photos with the Prime Minister and the World Cup trophy outside 10 Downing Street.

Jos Buttler hit a 50 in England's run chase on Sunday before scoring crucial runs in the super over

They then attended a ceremony in the garden, which was also attended by former prime minister Sir John Major and health secretary Matt Hancock.

Mrs May was at Lord's to witness England's victory on Sunday and posted a video of herself dancing to celebrate.