Lord's turns red in aid of Ruth Strauss Foundation on day two of second Ashes Test

Lord's turned red on day two of the second Ashes Test between England and Australia in aid of the Ruth Strauss Foundation.

Lord's Cricket Ground, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) are supporting the Ruth Strauss Foundation by turning the ground red on Thursday.

Players from both sides are wearing special commemorative shirts including the Ruth Strauss Foundation logo and with red numbers on the backs, while red caps are also being worn.

The Ruth Strauss Foundation was set up by former England captain Andrew Strauss in honour of his wife Ruth, who died of a rare form of lung cancer in December 2018.

The foundation provides grants for research into rare forms of lung cancers and provides emotional and well-being support to patients and their families.

Supporters are able to make donations at the ground by cash or card or at home by texting RUTH10 or RUTH5 to 70507 (LIVE NOW) to give £10 or £5 to The Ruth Strauss Foundation.

Talking about the day, Andrew Strauss said: "The Ruth Strauss Foundation day at Lord's is not only a celebration of Ruth's life but it will help raise awareness and vital funds to produce better research into rare forms of lung cancer.

"Through these donations we will be able to provide grants for research and offer families vital emotional and well-being support throughout their cancer journey."

"The support for the foundation has been brilliant so far, we had a fantastic turnout for the Family Mile back in May with over 500 people taking part including players from the England men's team. I can't wait to see Lord's turn red."

Fans were invited to wear red to show their support and create a sea of colour at the ground, while there will also be a raffle with a variety of cricketing prizes to win including the players' red caps from the day.

Tom Harrison, ECB Chief Executive Officer, said: "Andrew was an inspirational captain and player and was integral to the success of the England men's team during his time as Director of Cricket. When we were approached about this idea, we were delighted to be able to support such a brilliant cause.

"Cricket is a sport that has a special way of bringing people together and I invite you all to join the players and staff by wearing red on day two at Lord's.

"We hope all supporters, either at the ground or watching at home, will support the foundation generously."

Guy Lavender, MCC Chief Executive & Secretary, added: "We are delighted to be supporting Andrew and hosting the Ruth Strauss Foundation day.

"Andrew was a fantastic ambassador to both Middlesex and England, and I am sure everyone that comes to Lord's or watches from home will be enormously supportive."

