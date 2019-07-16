Lord's will turn red in aid of Ruth Strauss Foundation on day two of Ashes Test

England's World Cup squad took part in the Ruth Strauss Foundation Mile in May

On August 15, Lord’s will turn red for day two of the second Ashes Test between England and Australia in aid of the Ruth Strauss Foundation.

Lord's Cricket Ground, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) will be supporting the Ruth Strauss Foundation, by turning the ground red, with players from both sides wearing special commemorative shirts including the Ruth Strauss Foundation logo, red caps and red numbers on the back of their playing shirts.

The Ruth Strauss Foundation was set up by former England captain Andrew Strauss in honour of his wife Ruth, who died of a rare form of lung cancer in December 2018. The foundation provides grants for research into rare forms of lung cancers and provides emotional and well-being support to patients and their families.

England vs Australia

Talking about the day, Andrew Strauss said: "The Ruth Strauss Foundation day at Lord's is not only a celebration of Ruth's life but it will help raise awareness and vital funds to produce better research into rare forms of lung cancer.

"Through these donations we will be able to provide grants for research and offer families vital emotional and well-being support throughout their cancer journey."

"The support for the foundation has been brilliant so far, we had a fantastic turnout for the Family Mile back in May with over 500 people taking part including players from the England men's team. I can't wait to see Lord's turn red."

Fans are invited to wear red to show their support and create a sea of colour at the ground. Supporters will be able to make donations in the stadium by cash or card and at home via a text message service. There will also be a raffle with a variety of cricketing prizes to win including the players' red caps from the day.

Lord's will be turned red in aid of the Ruth Strauss Foundation on August 15

Tom Harrison, ECB Chief Executive Officer, said: "Andrew was an inspirational captain and player and was integral to the success of the England men's team during his time as Director of Cricket. When we were approached about this idea, we were delighted to be able to support such a brilliant cause.

"Cricket is a sport that has a special way of bringing people together and I invite you all to join the players and staff by wearing red on day two at Lord's. We hope all supporters, either at the ground or watching at home, will support the foundation generously."

Guy Lavender, MCC Chief Executive & Secretary, added: "We are delighted to be supporting Andrew and hosting the Ruth Strauss Foundation day. Andrew was a fantastic ambassador to both Middlesex and England, and I am sure everyone that comes to Lord's or watches from home will be enormously supportive."

